KeyCorp Raises Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $94.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.36. 4,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,031. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $1,867,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 129.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.5% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 82,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

