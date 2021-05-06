Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $153.09

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$153.09 and traded as high as C$156.55. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$154.63, with a volume of 72,567 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KXS shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$200.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$153.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$172.73. The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$71.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.3999999 EPS for the current year.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

