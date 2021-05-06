Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kindred Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KIN. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of KIN stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $4.43. 4,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,892. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $183.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 82,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 243,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

