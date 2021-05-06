Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.260-1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KRG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,771. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

