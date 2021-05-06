KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

KKR traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.96. 144,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,237. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

