Klingman & Associates LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $670.94 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.22 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $686.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.68. The stock has a market cap of $646.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,347.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

