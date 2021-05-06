Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.42 ($122.84).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KBX stock opened at €104.95 ($123.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion and a PE ratio of 33.21. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €78.53 ($92.39) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.80.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.