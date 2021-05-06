Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s stock price dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $48.77. Approximately 29,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 863,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

