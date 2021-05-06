KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) PT Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of KVHI opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $251.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,106,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Louise Baker sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $138,369.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,639.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,658 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

