Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Trading Down 9.7%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF)’s share price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 78,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 392,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBRMF)

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

