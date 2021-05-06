Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris Sells 4,223 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $50,591.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,485.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 29th, Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $150,175.62.
  • On Monday, April 26th, Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

