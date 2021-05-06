LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $6.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52. Wrap Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $89,506.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $54,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $310,952.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $204,540 over the last three months.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

