Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $617.44. 1,186,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,395. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $240.34 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

