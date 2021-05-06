Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LAMR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $53.37 and a 1 year high of $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.