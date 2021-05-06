Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LAMR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $53.37 and a 1 year high of $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

