Lamden (TAU) Market Cap Hits $10.90 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $10.90 million and $97,974.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 28% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00022037 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

