Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Shares of LANC stock traded up $4.27 on Thursday, hitting $190.41. 95,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,594. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $138.07 and a one year high of $193.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

In related news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

