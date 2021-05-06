Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of LMRK opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $311.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

