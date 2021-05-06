Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Shares Down 3.1%

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 124,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGORD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Largo Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.07.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

