Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $48,140.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.71. 25,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,321. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 147.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

