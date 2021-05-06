LCI Industries to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for LCI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

Shares of LCII opened at $145.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,545,768. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 252,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 99.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 192,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after acquiring an additional 156,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,565,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

