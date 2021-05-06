Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Trading Down 11.7%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF)’s stock price was down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 153,138 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 107,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

