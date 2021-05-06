Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 4,344,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

