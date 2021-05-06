Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 4,344,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.
Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.