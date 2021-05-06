Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.15% of TEGNA worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $374,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in TEGNA by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGNA. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,049. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

