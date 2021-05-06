Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,490 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.34% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 235,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

BKD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $852.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.81 million. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

BKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

