Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,060 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 823,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $70,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99,178 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 14,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 229,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 134,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,171. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

