Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE BAM traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,554. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,238.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.