Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $359.54. 68,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,679. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $359.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

