Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 270 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.58. 98,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,995. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

