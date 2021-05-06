Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.