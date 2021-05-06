Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $229.21 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.45 and its 200 day moving average is $210.89. The company has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

