Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the March 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Legend Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LPSIF stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Legend Power Systems has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.77.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit