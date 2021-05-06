Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the March 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Legend Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LPSIF stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Legend Power Systems has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.77.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

