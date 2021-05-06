Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $308.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $286.00 to $308.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.42.

Get Lennox International alerts:

NYSE LII opened at $344.00 on Monday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $173.24 and a 1 year high of $348.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.57.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,153 shares of company stock worth $7,972,536. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 26.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.