Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Raised to $31.00 at Loop Capital

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LESL has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

LESL opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

