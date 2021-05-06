Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to report sales of $3.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 million to $13.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $56.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million.

LXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

