LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

LGIH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.29.

LGIH traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $173.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,513. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $179.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Duncan S. Gage bought 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.55 per share, with a total value of $95,872.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,847.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

