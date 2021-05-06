Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of LTRPB opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 8.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

