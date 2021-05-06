Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of LTRPB opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 8.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

