Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock.

TED opened at GBX 165.11 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £304.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01. Ted Baker has a 52 week low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.60 ($2.44). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.89.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.