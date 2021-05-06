Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock.
TED opened at GBX 165.11 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £304.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01. Ted Baker has a 52 week low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.60 ($2.44). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.89.
Ted Baker Company Profile
