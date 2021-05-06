Lifesci Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

VECT has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VectivBio in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

VECT stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,882. VectivBio has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

