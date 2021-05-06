Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$93.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$99.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE LSPD traded down C$4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$75.11. 1,120,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,844. The stock has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.76. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$21.55 and a 1-year high of C$104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

