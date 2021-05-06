Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded to Hold by Vertical Research

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

LECO opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $68.12 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

