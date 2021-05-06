Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $69.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lincoln National traded as high as $68.25 and last traded at $66.54, with a volume of 13267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.33.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $111,993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 744.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 544,963 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,016 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,625,000 after purchasing an additional 434,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 602.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 384,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

