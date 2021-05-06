Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 9,000 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 1,500.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 284,605 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 798,966 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

