Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,274,000 after purchasing an additional 533,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after buying an additional 188,407 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,973,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,684,000 after purchasing an additional 231,680 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,110,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.64.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $143.96 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.