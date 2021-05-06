Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,083.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.66. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.98.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.