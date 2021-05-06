Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 151.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $355.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.53 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.97.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.56.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.