Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 172,852 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 128,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 83,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 67,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

