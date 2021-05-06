Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in Linde by 17.7% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 219,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,570,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $291.61 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

