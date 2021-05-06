Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $18.19. Livent shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 22,282 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

