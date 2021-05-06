LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LKQ in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. LKQ has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth about $14,787,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in LKQ by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

