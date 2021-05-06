Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of LBLCF traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $56.70.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

